SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,868,000 after purchasing an additional 258,096 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,141 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 383,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,475,000 after purchasing an additional 108,309 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 202,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,233,000 after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 201,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after purchasing an additional 120,165 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at $20,298,146.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Oppenheimer cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. 140166 cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.58.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $288.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.31, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.55 and a 200 day moving average of $250.53.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.