Annex Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 80.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

