Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $13.02 Million Stock Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 34,499 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Monro worth $13,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Monro by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Monro by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 293,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Monro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

MNRO opened at $58.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.