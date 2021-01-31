Zacks: Analysts Expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.15 Million

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will post $25.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.40 million and the highest is $26.00 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $33.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year sales of $92.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.40 million to $94.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $121.40 million, with estimates ranging from $117.50 million to $125.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNRL. Piper Sandler raised Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 79.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 129.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 61.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 580.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.32 million, a P/E ratio of -669.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.