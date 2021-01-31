Zacks: Analysts Expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.15 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will post $25.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.40 million and the highest is $26.00 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $33.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year sales of $92.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.40 million to $94.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $121.40 million, with estimates ranging from $117.50 million to $125.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNRL. Piper Sandler raised Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 79.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 129.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 61.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 580.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.32 million, a P/E ratio of -669.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

