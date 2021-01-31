Swace Price Hits $0.0101 on Top Exchanges (SWACE)

Swace (CURRENCY:SWACE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Swace coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swace has a total market cap of $5.18 million and $12,807.00 worth of Swace was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swace has traded 55.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 52.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00049029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00132005 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00267271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00066681 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00041923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00066815 BTC.

