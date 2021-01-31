Swarm City Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $135,756.03 and $2,294.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00068023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.13 or 0.00908900 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00056061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,506.79 or 0.04473674 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00031929 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020237 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City (SWT) is a token. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

