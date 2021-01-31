Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.55.

KSU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of KSU opened at $202.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $223.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

In related news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 74,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after acquiring an additional 24,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $551,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

