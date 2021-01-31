Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total value of $83,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $458,710. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $213.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $246.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

