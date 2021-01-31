Bata Price Reaches $0.0052 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 57.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Bata has traded down 94.6% against the US dollar. One Bata coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Bata has a total market cap of $26,043.38 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bata’s official website is bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

