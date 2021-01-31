LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNXSF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNXSF opened at $74.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.06. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $80.55.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

