Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,969 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,969 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.57% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $17,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 35.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 20,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,319,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,020.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,012.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $922.22. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $629.21 and a 1 year high of $1,168.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

