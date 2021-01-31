Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $28.75 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,555 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $28,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $144.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

