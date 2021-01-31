The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stake Lifted by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,835 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $43,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $112.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.06. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

