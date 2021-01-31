Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Acquires 558 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises approximately 1.6% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of AutoZone worth $58,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in AutoZone by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in AutoZone by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.71.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,118.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,207.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,179.99. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,297.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $16,197,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,712,798.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total transaction of $17,490,485.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,551,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,886 shares of company stock valued at $51,699,044. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

