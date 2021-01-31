CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) is Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,371,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,537 shares during the period. CDW makes up about 5.1% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of CDW worth $180,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

CDW stock opened at $131.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.58 and its 200 day moving average is $124.70.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.