Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases Shares of 7,768 LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in LHC Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $301,906,000 after purchasing an additional 24,316 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group stock opened at $199.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.22. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $530.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHCG. Truist lifted their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.09.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.