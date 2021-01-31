Enteq Upstream Plc (NTQ.L) (LON:NTQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.24

Enteq Upstream Plc (NTQ.L) (LON:NTQ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.24 and traded as high as $14.50. Enteq Upstream Plc (NTQ.L) shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 10,010 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £9.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.24.

In related news, insider Andrew Law acquired 125,000 shares of Enteq Upstream Plc (NTQ.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £16,250 ($21,230.73).

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

