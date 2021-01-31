Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires Shares of 14,886 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,886 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 2,454.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,358,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,308 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,048,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 522,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,947,000 after purchasing an additional 375,107 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,167,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,400,000 after purchasing an additional 341,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,875,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,970,000 after purchasing an additional 277,390 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

AME opened at $113.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.90.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $9,775,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,601,047.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,344 shares of company stock worth $19,650,260. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

