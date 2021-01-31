HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,679,000 after buying an additional 249,086 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,716.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,567,000 after buying an additional 243,221 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $194.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $105.80 and a one year high of $213.66.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

