Record plc (REC.L) (LON:REC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.68

Record plc (REC.L) (LON:REC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.68 and traded as high as $49.80. Record plc (REC.L) shares last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 80,776 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 47.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 40.68. The firm has a market cap of £96.54 million and a P/E ratio of 15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.22.

In other Record plc (REC.L) news, insider Bob Noyen bought 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £9,831.51 ($12,844.93).

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

