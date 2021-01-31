DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5,958.36

Shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5,958.36 and traded as low as $5,490.00. DCC plc (DCC.L) shares last traded at $5,516.00, with a volume of 371,665 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DCC plc (DCC.L) from GBX 7,393 ($96.59) to GBX 7,569 ($98.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,450 ($97.33) target price on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DCC plc (DCC.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,126.22 ($93.10).

Get DCC plc (DCC.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,508.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,958.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for DCC plc (DCC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC plc (DCC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.