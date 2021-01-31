Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.82

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.82 and traded as low as $17.21. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $17.29, with a volume of 238,803 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

