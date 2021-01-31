Short Interest in Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Drops By 44.0%

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the December 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FJTSY opened at $30.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.88. Fujitsu has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.02.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.95%.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

