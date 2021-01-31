Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $429.49 million, a PE ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Clearfield news, CFO Daniel R. Herzog sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $46,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,446.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 13,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $330,219.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,154,517.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,653 shares of company stock worth $1,692,283. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

