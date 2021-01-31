Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.66 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Bridge Bancorp stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40. Bridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $482.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Bridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.07%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $37,158.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mgs Partners, Llc purchased 21,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $460,229.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 359,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,784.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,992 shares of company stock worth $520,066 over the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

