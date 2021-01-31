PGGM Investments Purchases Shares of 2,691,442 Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,691,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $74,122,000. PGGM Investments owned about 1.23% of Healthcare Trust of America as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HTA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 11.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,187,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,572 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 47,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 98,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTA shares. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

HTA stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.54.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Healthcare Trust of America news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

