Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.55-0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-12% (implying ($760-795 million), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $733.06 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.60-2.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. KeyCorp cut shares of Pentair from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.15.

NYSE:PNR opened at $54.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average is $49.30. Pentair has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $59.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

