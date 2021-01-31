Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 996 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 321.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at about $1,144,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 108.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly in the second quarter valued at about $923,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 31.4% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 255,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,168.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $5,948,327.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,542,296.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,449 shares of company stock worth $16,002,213. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSLY. Bank of America cut their target price on Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $109.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.86 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

