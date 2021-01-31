PGGM Investments Reduces Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

PGGM Investments reduced its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,957,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,605,556 shares during the quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties makes up 0.9% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. PGGM Investments owned approximately 5.23% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $191,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 468,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 42,798 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $38.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.43, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $137,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $180,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,933.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

