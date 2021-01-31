PGGM Investments Buys 1,010,135 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,306,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010,135 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for 1.9% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PGGM Investments owned about 1.66% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $410,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Terry L. Blaker grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $167.11 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $179.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.23 and a 200-day moving average of $166.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

