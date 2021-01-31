PGGM Investments Has $370.70 Million Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,029,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680,524 shares during the quarter. CubeSmart accounts for 1.7% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. PGGM Investments owned 0.06% of CubeSmart worth $370,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 24.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,935,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,140,000 after buying an additional 1,348,393 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 386.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 816,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,373,000 after buying an additional 648,521 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 323.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 561,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 428,788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 34.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,228,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,705,000 after buying an additional 312,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,744,000 after buying an additional 197,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $844,381.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.64.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $34.84 on Friday. CubeSmart has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.66 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 80.47%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.