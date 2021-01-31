Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 329,729 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 4.1% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. PGGM Investments owned approximately 1.20% of Prologis worth $887,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Prologis by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in Prologis by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. UBS Group began coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Shares of PLD opened at $103.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $112.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

