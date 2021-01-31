Smith Salley & Associates Has $2.65 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 306,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 88,237 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,943,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,178,000 after purchasing an additional 71,949 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 800.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 93,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 83,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 81,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.01.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

