Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Boosted by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,864.62.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,827.36 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,932.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,772.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,637.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

