Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Takes $69,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 76.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED opened at $70.78 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.04. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

Several research firms have commented on ED. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.18.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

