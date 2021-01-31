SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Stake Boosted by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 478,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $51.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.34.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

