Cortex Price Up 28.7% This Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Cortex has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar. Cortex has a total market cap of $34.81 million and $16.04 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00068076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.16 or 0.00908928 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00056165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,504.50 or 0.04452009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00032338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020204 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

