Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.82.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, Director Daniel M. Allen acquired 97,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $329,137.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,137.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 19,465,570 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $62,679,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,472,555 shares of company stock valued at $62,696,355 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 19,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMHC stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $620.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.63). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%. The firm had revenue of $386.59 million for the quarter.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

