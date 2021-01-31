Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Savior LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 280.3% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.07. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $45.79.

