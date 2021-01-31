Brokerages Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to Announce -$2.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will report earnings per share of ($2.44) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.25). Delta Air Lines posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 378.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $5.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $498,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,957.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,487 shares of company stock worth $6,895,252. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,443,000 after buying an additional 834,150 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,423,000. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

