Smith Salley & Associates Has $5.38 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,429 shares of company stock valued at $11,684,317. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $47.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.17. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.