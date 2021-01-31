6,237 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 60,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,347,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $307,043,000 after acquiring an additional 92,346 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $85.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.56. The company has a market cap of $103.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

