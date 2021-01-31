CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 63 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ stock opened at $210.93 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $240.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.