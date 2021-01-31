Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

Shares of FISI opened at $22.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $367.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 35.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FISI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

