Telemus Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APH opened at $124.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.98. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $137.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.82.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $28,359,786.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $2,359,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,419 shares of company stock worth $35,920,888. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

