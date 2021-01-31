Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.00-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.22. Duke Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.00-5.30 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.36.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $94.00 on Friday. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average is $88.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

