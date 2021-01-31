United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.23

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.23 and traded as high as $13.18. United Bancorp shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 4,487 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. United Bancorp had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 11.08%.

In other news, Director Gary W. Glessner purchased 3,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $39,337.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,132.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancorp stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned 3.47% of United Bancorp worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 23, 2020, it operated through a network of nineteen banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

