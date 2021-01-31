Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.81

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $3.50. Optical Cable shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 78,108 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 4.04.

About Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC)

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

