Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.21

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $82.21 and traded as high as $87.46. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) shares last traded at $85.84, with a volume of 185,786 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TIH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$96.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$82.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$88.50 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$94.19.

Get Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$89.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$82.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$921.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$926.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 3.7149215 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

In other Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total transaction of C$452,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at C$187,335. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.00, for a total transaction of C$255,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,653,240. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,521.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.