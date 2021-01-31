Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

SYF opened at $33.65 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

